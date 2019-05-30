New 689 area code starts June 4 in five Central Florida counties

Starting June 4, anyone getting a new cellphone or landline number in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties will get a 689 area code. Parts of Lake and Volusia counties will also be covered by the "overlay" area code.
Officials say the current 407 and 321 area codes are running out of numbers. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the change last year for the fast growing area.
Existing customers will see no changes.
