  • New 689 area code starts June 4 in five Central Florida counties

    Updated:
    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Central Florida is getting a new area code.

    Starting June 4, anyone getting a new cellphone or landline number in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties will get a 689 area code. Parts of Lake and Volusia counties will also be covered by the "overlay" area code.

    Officials say the current 407 and 321 area codes are running out of numbers. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the change last year for the fast growing area.

    Existing customers will see no changes.

                                           DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

                                    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

                                                           Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories