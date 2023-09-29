New $70M+ Clermont project in the works after land sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of land sales in Clermont has set the stage for construction to ramp up on the multifamily portion of a new mixed-use project.

Vue at Clermont Owner LLC, an entity related to Raleigh, North Carolina-based Woodfield Development LLC, paid just under $7 million in separate transactions Sept. 18 and Sept. 20 for about 28 acres on adjacent parcels between State Road 50 and Hooks Street in Clermont, according to Lake County records.

The deal’s closing precedes construction of a 289-unit apartment community along Hooks Street. Ryan Studzinski, a Florida development partner for Woodfield Development, told Orlando Business Journal the project will break ground in fourth-quarter 2023. Auburn, Alabama-based Carter & Carter Construction will be the general contractor.

