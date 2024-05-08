A new adventure is on the horizon at Pirates Dinner Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando dinner entertainment show is bringing a new adventure to visitors this summer.

Pirates Dinner Adventure will introduce a brand-new entertainment show, “In Search for Neptune’s Treasure,” this summer.

The new show is written and directed by Michael La Fleur.

“In Search for Neptune’s Treasure” will feature a new script, stunts, songs, set pieces, and costumes.

Audiences will be able to interact with the cast while dining.

The new show is set to soft open this month and will officially open on June 1.

Nick Kroger, Creative Director of Orlando Dinner Entertainment said “Our new show pays homages to the classic characters that audiences know and love while introducing exciting, new show elements to create a revitalized, immersive experience.”

