0 New attractions, pavilion announced for Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney is completely reinventing Epcot.

At its D23 expo in Anaheim, California, this weekend, the company announced some major changes coming to the park.

The company kicked off its announcements with Journey of Water, Inspired by "Moana." The attraction will let guests "interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting."

The upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride finally has a name. The company announced it will be called "Guardians of the Galaxy": Cosmic Rewind. It will feature "the first reverse launch into space."

In the park's Mission Space pavilion, the company announced a new restaurant called Space 220. It will open this winter and is described as "an out-of-this-world culinary experience with celestial panorama of a space station, including daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up."

The United Kingdom pavilion in the World Showcase will welcome the first attraction inspired by "Mary Poppins" in Cherry Tree Lane, the company announced. We don't know a lot about this attraction other than it will be the first for the United Kingdom pavilion.

The park also announced a new pavilion at World Celebration. It will be the home base for Epcot's signature festivals, providing a view of the World Showcase. The company said it will be a three-level structure and will become a new icon for Epcot.

Finally, the company announced a new nighttime spectacular called "HarmonioUS." It is said to be the largest ever nighttime show created for a Disney park. Disney said it will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people around the world.

