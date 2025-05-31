Developer plans 1,000-unit tower complex near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A historic public housing site could be the home of 1,000 new seniors and families if Orlando approves a developer’s plans.

An application has been filed with the city to construct a four-building complex on the former Griffin Park property on the southwest corner of the I4 and SR 408 interchange.

Griffin Park was demolished in 2024 after issues with the ageing buildings and a realignment of the interchange.

The developer’s plans include approximately 500 units of affordable housing for families in two 10-story buildings, 160 units of senior housing in a third 10-story building, and 275 units of market-rate housing in an 18-story skyscraper.

There is also space for parking, a pool, small businesses, a community center and a 15,000 square foot grocery store, which is about a third of the size of a typical Publix.

The plans leave the two preserved Griffin Park structures in place, centered by a new space that appears to be a community park.

The proposal is scheduled to be heard by the Municipal Planning Board on July 15.

