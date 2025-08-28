New bus depot opens in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. — A new $15 million bus depot is now open in Pine Hills.

The project, which began with a groundbreaking in October 2023, is a major investment in the community. The new LYNX Transfer Center has eight covered bus bays, an indoor waiting area, and new lighting and cameras for safety. It’s designed to be a central hub, connecting more than 10 bus routes in one safe and convenient place.

For people like Tracy Haywood, it’s about much more than a new building. For Haywood, who has been riding the bus for more than 20 years, the new station is a life-changer that is saving her valuable time.

Before the new depot opened, Haywood’s daily commute was a challenge. To get to her doctor’s office, she had to take multiple buses and make difficult transfers.

“It’s easier because usually I have to take the 49 to Colonial to take the 105 to go to the doctor. Now I don’t have to do that,” she said. “I could take the 49 here. Take the 48 and it’ll put me right off in front of my doctor office.”

She says the new system will save her hours on her daily commute to her job at the Kia Center. This extra time means she can take on more work shifts and get to her appointments faster, which she says will make a big difference in her life.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the project is a priority for the community.

“I know what it means for a family to have access to a reliable, well-connected transit,” he said.

The new transfer center will serve an estimated 2,000 riders every day, providing an important link for residents who rely on public transportation. For many, this investment is a key step toward improving their day-to-day lives and makes it easier to get where they need to go.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group