New business in Orlando’s Packing District will soon feature these popular brands

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you drive down Orange Blossom Trail, you may notice a new round building.

It’s a replica of an iconic shop called the Juice Stand, which was the center of Dr. Phillips Citrus Operations.

It opened its doors for local and community leaders to get a sneak peek on Friday.

The building will operate in its place at the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

It was built with a few pieces from the original building. Repurposed brick from old Dr. Phillips buildings in the 1900s were used for the Juice Stand’s countertops and outside benches.

Dr. Phillips Charities supported the $700 million Packing District.

Popular local brands, including Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and Ravenous Pig Brewery, will offer menu items at the location.

“What we are doing here in the Packing District is a 200-acre redevelopment; it’s been a great joint venture with the city of Orlando,” said Ken Robinson, Dr. Phillips Charities president.

The Juice Stand will open to the public on Jan. 22.

