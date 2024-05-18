New college campus brings vocational education back to Eatonville

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Eatonville just got its first college campus with the debut of the newest Orange Technical College location.

The vocational college — part of Orange County Public Schools — opened the campus March 10 next to Eatonville Elementary School. The project included nearly $5 million in investment from the school district, the renovation of a 14,954-square-foot building and the addition of a 2,500-square-foot welding building.

Read: LEGOLAND Florida Brick Party returns this summer

Programs that debuted with the campus include apprenticeships in electrical, plumbing and welding, with future programs to come including paraprofessional preparatory courses, computer technology fundamentals, GED preparatory courses and 911 telecommunications.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group