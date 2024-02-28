New cutting-edge operating room at Lake Baldwin VA Clinic complete first successful operation

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a successful grand opening of its new operating room at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic last week, on Monday, the first patient was seen and operated on.

The cutting-edge facility boasts four operative suites and will primarily focus on low complexity ophthalmology, orthopedics, podiatry, anesthesia, pain management, gynecology, neurology, and other surgical cases, according to new release.

“The addition of the Lake Baldwin Operating Room is a significant milestone, providing greater access for Veterans in need of surgical care. The expansion not only caters to the healthcare needs of our nation’s Veterans but also opens doors to more training opportunities for resident fellows and other students,” said OVACHS Chief of Staff, Dr. Lisa Zacher.

The facility was fully renovated to build cutting edge ambulatory surgery operating rooms, allowing the Lake Nona OR to focus on more complex caseloads and inpatient surgical care.

Read: Sheriff: Missing girl Madeline Soto said she ‘wanted to live in the woods’

“This welcome addition comes at a time when our overall surgical program continues to expand, both in providers and in encounters, leading to a high volume of surgical procedures,” said Chief of Surgery, Dr. Jessica Feranec.

According to a news release, last year, ophthalmology completed 2,218 cases and the OR team completed 6,362 cases overall, and at present the OVAHCS is on target to surpass its highest number of completed cases to date.

Read: Police: Woman dies after being thrown from pickup truck before chase; 3 arrested

“As we look ahead, let us not forget the purpose behind our work—the men and women who have bravely served our country. They are the heart and soul of our mission, and it is our privilege to honor their sacrifice by providing them with the best possible care,” Zacher said. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have played a role in bringing this operating room to fruition to include the many VSOs and congressional offices who continue to support Veteran care. Your dedication and commitment inspire us all to strive for excellence. Together, let us continue to serve Veterans with the utmost compassion, dignity, and respect.”

Read: Supreme Court will decide if Trump can be prosecuted on election interference charges

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group