Police: Woman dies after being thrown from pickup truck before chase; 3 arrested

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a woman died ahead of a police pursuit Tuesday, the Daytona Beach Police Department told Channel 9 on Wednesday.

Investigators said that on Tuesday afternoon, they were searching for Julio Angel Rivera, who is accused of stealing a motorcycle.

While searching for Rivera, police said they approached a woman who called Rivera to the area.

Investigators said that while they were waiting for Rivera, the woman got into a white GMC pickup truck that had five others in it.

As police approached the pickup, the driver fled and someone in the vehicle threw the woman out of it onto Madison Avenue.

Investigators said they stopped to help the woman while other officers followed the fleeing driver.

She was taken to Halifax Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver evaded police and abandoned the pickup at East Coquina Drive and 5th Street.

The driver, who was not publicly identified, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, police said.

They said they searched for Rivera for hours and located him shortly after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said he is still in the hospital because he took pills before he was taken into custody on a warrant for a grand theft auto charge.

They said Wednesday that he has also been charged with homicide in connection with the woman’s death.

Another person was arrested on unknown charges after a search warrant was served on the home where the vehicle was discovered. Police said that person was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 368-671-5202.

