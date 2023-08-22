New data shows screen time could have negative impact on children’s development

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study suggests too much screen time could have serious effects on your baby’s development.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Researchers say by age two, kids are three times more likely to have delays in communication or problem-solving skills if they look at screens for up to four hours a day.

Watch: Viera High School to implement anti-hazing training for football team after video surfaces

Any more than that, and those delays could be five times more likely.

Scientists say passive screen viewing leaves kids more sedentary and takes time away from interpersonal relationships that can improve social skills.

Read: Florida’s immigration law 6 weeks later: Are undocumented workers still leaving?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group