New details released in case against Marion County man accused of killing his father

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Additional details have emerged regarding a 25-year-old man from Marion County charged with his father’s murder. Andres Bahamon was initially considered a person of interest in the investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that the homicide took place at the home shared by the pair in Dunnellon.

Bahamon was charged Tuesday for the murder of his father, 43-year-old Andres Bahamon-Prada.

Bahamon has been in the Marion County Jail since May 19th, after his arrest for tampering with evidence in his father’s disappearance.

“We also received some information Andres Bahamon, the one we arrested, made concerning statements about the victim’s wellbeing,” Zach Moore, the Public Information Officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The sheriff’s office said Bahamon has admitted to murdering his father.

In an interview with detectives, Bahamon said that, before the murder, he “asked God a million times” to allow him to kill the victim. Bahamon expressed his belief that he was doing God’s work because the victim was “trying to link up with satanic people” and trying to kill him.

The sheriff’s office said Bahamon went as far as to send his mother, who lives in Germany, a photo of the deceased victim.

“He gave extensive details on how he shot his father, the actions he took to conceal the body, and claimed he didn’t want to be arrested so he did everything to prevent that,” Moore said.

In the arrest report a family member told detectives Bahamon-Prada has called 911 on his son before for having a mental health episode. Bahamon then received treatment in Gainesville and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

There is no reported domestic violence between the two.

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