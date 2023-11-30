New Florida bill proposes to allow homeowners to kill bears without a permit

ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly filed bill could change who’s allowed to kill bears on their property without a permit.

Senator Corey Simon is sponsoring a senate bill called “Taking of Bears.”

The bill proposes letting people defend themselves against the animal if “A person feels threatened and believes that using such force is necessary to protect himself or herself on his or her private property.”

If passed, people would be required to give Florida Fish and Wildlife a notice within 24 hours of killing the animal.

People would not be allowed to possess or sell the bear carcasses. or protect people who provoke the animals.

Some people WFTV Channel 9 spoke with were on board with the bill.

“My life is more valuable than that of any animal and a human being. It’s more valuable than that of any animal,” one woman told Channel 9.

Lawmakers will consider the bill this upcoming legislative session, which begins January 9.

If passed, it would take effect July 1.

