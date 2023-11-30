Residents at these 3 places in Florida feel safe enough to leave doors unlocked at night, study says

ORLANDO, Fla — Grandparents often talk about an era in which homes would be left unlocked at night. While times have certainly changed, a new study revealed three Florida towns that are “safe enough” for residents to do just that.

“For millions across America, it would be unthinkable in this day and age to leave their home unlocked at night. Yet, there are pockets of America where this trust in community safety still endures,” AutomateLife.net said in a study titled “Unlocked and Unconcerned: America’s Most Trusting Towns.”

The website says it surveyed 3,000 people in an effort to find out where in America people are still comfortable enough to embrace the old-world charm of an unlocked front door as night falls.

Those who call Hollister, California, home are the most confident in the United States about leaving their doors unlocked at night, the study found.

In regards to Florida, retirement haven The Villages ranked at No. 19; Palm Coast in Flagler County came in at No. 39; and North Port in Southwest Florida was No. 50.

To view the full study, click here.

