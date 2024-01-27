New Florida bill would make buy electric bikes, scooters more accessible

TALLAHASSE, Fla. — To give people more freedom when it comes to personal transportation and help close transportation access gaps experienced by many Floridians, a new bill would create sales tax exemptions on some personal electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Senate Commerce and Tourism committee voted unanimously to move forward SB 58, a bill that would create two 45-day sales tax exemptions on electric assist bicycles, scooters and related safety equipment.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart (D- Orlando), is an effort to incentivize Floridians to buy personal mobility vehicles designed to electrically assist its user in quickly traveling short distances, and have a positive impact on our college campuses and around downtown centers where traffic and parking are always major issues.

Read: Dr. Phillips’ juice stand replica opens in Orlando’s Packing District

Specifically, the bill would exempt from sales tax the following:

Electric bicycles with a sales price of $1,750 or less.

Electric scooters with a sales price of $500 or less.

A helmet with a sales price of $150 or less.

Knee pads with a sales price of $50 or less.

Elbow pads with a sales price of $50 or less.

A shirt, pants, jacket, or gloves with a sales price of $75 or less.

Read: Couples can have a Valentine’s Day wedding at the Orange County courthouse

“There are countless examples I could give where one of these devises could transform someone’s life and unlock opportunities in employment, education, and access to greater transportation resources,” said Stewart. “I’m looking forward to seeing this exemption’s positive impact on our college campuses and around downtown centers where traffic and parking are always major issues. This reduction in automobiles on the road will not only free up space for those who must drive but also help reduce emissions.”

Photos: Baby names that could become extinct

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group