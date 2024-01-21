Couples can have a Valentine’s Day wedding at the Orange County courthouse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re engaged and ready to say “I do,” you can tie the knot on Valentine’s Day with the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell will perform a special group ceremony on Feb. 14 in downtown Orlando.

Registration and obtaining a marriage license is required.

The ceremony will be held outside, on the courtyard steps in front of the courthouse. Up to 30 couples can participate.

Fees cost $70, and the package includes a certificate, wedding photos, a treat and a special gift.

The ceremony will be held inside the courthouse if the weather is unsuitable.

Register here for the event.

