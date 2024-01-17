Polk County Clerk & Comptroller hosting 11th annual Valentine’s Day group wedding

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Couples can say “I do” on Valentine’s Day on the lovely steps of the Polk County History Center.

The free ceremony is limited to 30 couples and registration is on a first-come basis.

Clerk & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield said “We are excited to be hosting our 11th annual Valentine’s Day Group Wedding. Being a part of this special day brings us immense joy, and we’re dedicated to ensuring couples have a stress-free and memorable experience,”

The ceremony will be followed by a light reception sponsored by Citizens Bank & Trust.

Couples may register when applying for a marriage license at any of the three Clerk’s office locations.

All couples must apply for a marriage license and register for the event by Fed. 9.

See the map below for the location.





