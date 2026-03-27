New Jurassic Jungle attraction features recently discovered dinosaur species

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Dinosaur World in Plant City introduces the new Jurassic Jungle, a fun, immersive indoor attraction that will replace one of the park’s most beloved features after 14 years.

The exhibit features over 15 exciting animatronic dinosaurs and is included with your regular park admission, making it an experience not to be missed!

The attraction features story-driven scenes that create an authentic jungle environment, and the park blends adventure and education through interactive experiences within this setting.

Despite this new feature, Dinosaur World has kept its admission prices unchanged.

The exhibit features two dinosaur species recently discovered by paleontologists. These are the first animatronic recreations of these specific animals, giving visitors a glimpse of prehistoric life currently under research.

Jurassic Jungle offers a fun indoor adventure with engaging cinematic lighting and lively soundscapes that bring the experience to life.

The entrance to the new area features a condensed version of the museum that was there for 14 years.

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