New lanes open on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers beware: Part of I-4 in downtown Orlando may feel unfamiliar.
A stretch of new, permanent lanes opened Saturday as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
The Florida Department of Transportation opened new westbound lanes between Gore Street and Orange Blossom Trail.
Bookmark for later: Monitor traffic issues in real time with Traffic Tracker
Watch below: Traffic anchor Racquel Asa explains the changes
Slideshow: I-4 Ultimate project renderings
Drivers will notice several changes:
- Drivers who exit westbound I-4 at Michigan Street will now do so about a half mile later.
- Drivers entering westbound I-4 from Gore Street or State Route 408 will no longer have to merge with traffic that is trying to exit to Michigan Street.
- Drivers on Kaley Avenue will enter westbound I-4 on a new two-lane ramp that diverges to either enter westbound I-4 or continues onto an adjacent road connecting to Michigan Street.
Link: FDOT to shift westbound I-4 to new lanes June 2
Another benefit for drivers will help on rainy days. A spokesperson from the I-4 Ultimate project told Channel 9’s Ty Russel the elevated lanes, fresh pavement, new reflectors, and new paint will help drivers during Central Florida downpours.
In May, a stretch of wet weather and flash flooding caused consistent concern for I-4 drivers near Michigan Street. Crews sometimes had to close lanes because of rising floodwaters.
Read: Severe weather adds to drivers' headaches on I-4
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}