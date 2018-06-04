  • New lanes open on I-4 in Orlando

    By: Kevin Williams , Racquel Asa

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers beware: Part of I-4 in downtown Orlando may feel unfamiliar.

    A stretch of new, permanent lanes opened Saturday as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

    The Florida Department of Transportation opened new westbound lanes between Gore Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

    Drivers will notice several changes:

    • Drivers who exit westbound I-4 at Michigan Street will now do so about a half mile later. 
    • Drivers entering westbound I-4 from Gore Street or State Route 408 will no longer have to merge with traffic that is trying to exit to Michigan Street. 
    • Drivers on Kaley Avenue will enter westbound I-4 on a new two-lane ramp that diverges to either enter westbound I-4 or continues onto an adjacent road connecting to Michigan Street.
       

    Another benefit for drivers will help on rainy days. A spokesperson from the I-4 Ultimate project told Channel 9’s Ty Russel the elevated lanes, fresh pavement, new reflectors, and new paint will help drivers during Central Florida downpours.

    In May, a stretch of wet weather and flash flooding caused consistent concern for I-4 drivers near Michigan Street. Crews sometimes had to close lanes because of rising floodwaters.

