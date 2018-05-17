  • Eye on I-4 as more rain & storms move in

    By: Kevin Williams , Steve Barrett , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After heavy rain and storms caused a nightmare for I-4 drivers Wednesday night, road crews spent Thursday morning trying to get ahead of flood-prone areas.

    Wednesday night, two westbound lanes on I-4 had to be closed at the West Michigan Street exit during the evening rush because of rising floodwaters. Road crews reopened the lanes late Wednesday night.

    Flooding also caused the closure of two eastbound lanes of I-4 near the exit to South Kirkman Road, officials said.

    Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson told Eyewitness News the agency will soon discuss the issue with the I-4 Ultimate project's contractor, but it's likely too late to fix it in time for Thursday's rain.

    Although there was a lot of rain Wednesday, the public expects the interstate to not flood, Olson said.

    Olson said the contractor had gone up and down the corridor in anticipation of the rain. It's possible the drainage system couldn't handle the tremendous amount of rain, he said.

