Flooding closes 2 lanes of I-4 near downtown Orlando, Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain caused the closure of two lanes of Interstate 4 near downtown on Wednesday evening, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said two westbound lanes of I-4 were closed at the exit to West Michigan Street about 7:15 p.m.
Related Headlines
Flooding also caused the closure of two eastbound lanes of I-4 near the exit to South Kirkman Road, officials said.
Read: Torrential, persisting storms causing flooding in Orlando area
The closures have caused delays.
Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the two areas.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}