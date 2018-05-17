  • Flooding closes 2 lanes of I-4 near downtown Orlando, Universal

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain caused the closure of two lanes of Interstate 4 near downtown on Wednesday evening, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said two westbound lanes of I-4 were closed at the exit to West Michigan Street about 7:15 p.m.

    Flooding also caused the closure of two eastbound lanes of I-4 near the exit to South Kirkman Road, officials said.

    The closures have caused delays.

    Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through the two areas.

    No other details were given.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

