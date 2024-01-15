New law could lead to improved living conditions at some military housing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Most people can’t imagine living among mold, bugs and rodents.

However, right now that’s the reality for many military service members in their barracks.

Channel 9 has reported on safety problems that have been uncovered in a U.S. Government Accountability Office report last year.

Now, a new law could finally lead to some much-needed upgrades.

It gives commanders on military bases more flexibility to invest in resources to improve poor conditions.

The defense package also increases oversight of privatized military housing, where a lot of military families and service members live.

