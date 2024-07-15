New regulations issued for people flying with dogs from outside U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone hoping to fly with their dog must be ready for some new rules.

The new rules will go into effect on Aug. 1 for anyone bringing their pet in from outside the U.S.

All dogs must be at least six months old, have a microchip, and have updated CDC dog import forms.

Critics argue this will hinder anyone trying to travel quickly and hurt business for dog breeders.

