WATCH: Dog rescued after being locked in hot car in Florida, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — A dog is safe after being locked in a hot car on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Bradenton Police Department released a video of an officer breaking a window to rescue the dog.
The video also shows the dog lapping up water in the back of a police cruiser.
Officers said it was over 100 degrees in the other car.
The dog is now with animal services.
