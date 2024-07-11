WATCH: Dog rescued after being locked in hot car in Florida, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — A dog is safe after being locked in a hot car on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Bradenton Police Department released a video of an officer breaking a window to rescue the dog.

The video also shows the dog lapping up water in the back of a police cruiser.

See: Seminole County firefighters rescue horse trapped in muddy pond

Officers said it was over 100 degrees in the other car.

The dog is now with animal services.

Read: ‘Horrible death’: 2 arrested after chained dog found dead in hot car, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group