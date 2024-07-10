Seminole County firefighters rescue horse trapped in muddy pond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County made a difficult and muddy rescue Monday night, but they weren’t helping a person.
A horse in Geneva fell into a muddy pond and became stuck.
Firefighters believe the 26-year-old horse was walking along the edge when the mud gave way, causing the horse to tumble down.
Fire crews used a tractor, a winch, and a ramp to rescue the horse.
Despite the fall, the horse did not appear to suffer an injury.
