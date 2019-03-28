New rules: Disney parks will soon be smoke-free, and that's not all

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are a few rule changes coming to Walt Disney World theme parks.
According to Disney World’s website, effective May 1:
Related Headlines
- Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be smoke-free.
- Strollers that are greater than 31” (79 cm) in width and 52” (132 cm) in length will be prohibited.
- Stroller wagons will also be prohibited.
According to Disney Parks Blog: “Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances of the areas listed above and at Disney Springs in Florida. For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas are also available at Disney Resort hotels.”
A new rule posted on the blog that went into effect Thursday is in regard to loose ice: “If you plan to bring a cooler or cooler bag to store snacks and drinks for theme park or water park adventures, it’s important to know that loose or dry ice are no longer permitted in our parks.”
More information: Walt Disney World Resort property rules
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}