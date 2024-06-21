New sea wall project aims to protect coastlines still recovering from previous hurricanes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Much of Central Florida’s coast has not recovered from strong storms in the past few years.

Crews are working right now to protect vulnerable roads near the beach.

A high-tech sea wall is under construction in Flagler County.

A buried seawall project along A1A in Flagler County is underway.

Crews will eventually move down the coast into northern Volusia County with hopes of making the beach walls and roads stronger than before.

Washouts and coastal flooding have become part of life for people living along A1A in Flagler County in the almost two years since back-to-back hurricanes slammed the coast.

The Florida Department of Transportation hopes the project will lead to a more resilient roadway.

FDOT says the buried wall will start at South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach and stretch to one-half mile north of Highbridge Road in Volusia County.

It will eventually be covered with sand and vegetation and look like a natural dune.

Project managers hope the wall will be a permanent solution for the area.

However, the weather could still create some bumps in the road along the way.

