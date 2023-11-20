New Smyrna Beach invites residents to learn more about upcoming road project

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — People who live in New Smyrna Beach can learn more about a project to fix up a busy road.

The city has invited everyone to learn about a proposed streetscape project on Washington Street.

That includes underground power lines, new streetlights, landscaping and crosswalks.

Watch: New Smyrna Beach proposes building restrictions in historic neighborhoods

That meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, at the James Hathaway Commission Chambers on Sams Avenue.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group