New Smyrna Beach’s interim police chief gets role permanently

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach’s interim police chief will soon drop the “interim” part of his title.

Chris Kirk has been named as the new permanent police chief by city manager Kevin Cowper.

Kirk has been serving on an interim basis since been the interim chief after former Chief Eric Feldman resigned in December before joining a private security firm. Cowper said Kirk was selected due to the work he’s done in the last few months as the city’s top cop.

“He has strong support from the police department, from the sworn officers, from the civilian employees there. Strong support from the police union, from the police foundation, and many, many other members of the community,” Cowper said during his report to city commissioners at their April 8 regular meeting.

Kirk is a 21-year department veteran with experience in nearly every division, including patrol, training, investigations and administration. He used to be the department’s training coordinator and was later the deputy chief.

“I’m truly humbled to be our first home-grown chief of police in at least the quarter century,” Kirk said. “I wouldn’t be here without significant support from the community and from all of the men and women of our department. I look forward to continuing our people-first approach to service.”

Kirk’s swearing-in ceremony is expected to be announced later this month.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group