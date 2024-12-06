New Smyrna Beach police chief puts in resignation

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A new police chief will soon be named in New Smyrna Beach.
Chief Eric Feldman resigned Tuesday night after nearly four years on the job.
In a statement on social media, the city manager said it was a shock and a blow to the department.
He said Feldman is taking on a new opportunity but did not specify.
His last day will be on Feb. 28.
A new chief will be named in the coming weeks.
