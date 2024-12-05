Downtown Orlando nightlife dims as 5 clubs shut their doors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Five downtown Orlando clubs owned by Church Street Entertainment have closed, according to three sources familiar with the decision who all declined to be identified in this story.

The venues are Chillers, Irish Shannon’s, Cahoots, High Tide and Ember — four of which are along West Church Street, with Ember on Central Boulevard. The sources indicated Nov. 25 was Ember’s last day of operations. From the street, the venues appeared to be closed on Dec. 4.

Church Street Entertainment owners Dirk Farrow and Doug Taylor could not be reached for comment prior to publication, though their company — legally named Downtown Entertainment LLC — still has an active business license, according to the state Department of Corporations website.

