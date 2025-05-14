Heat wave to bring the warmest air of the year to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warmer Wednesday, a heat wave is about to get underway for the back end of the work week.

It will be a quiet and warm overnight, with some area of fog possible towards daybreak. We’ll see morning lows in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 (WFTV)

The warm spell begins starting Thursday. Expect a heavy dose of sunshine and dry conditions, with highs in the low 90s.

It turns even warmer to close out the work week Friday. The sunshine will continue across the area, with temps pushing into the mid 90s.

Our warmest air of the year arrives just in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-90s.

It stays warm Sunday, with near-record to record heat expected. Highs to close out the weekend will soar into the upper 90s.

Next week also looks hot and dry across Central Florida. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

