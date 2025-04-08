Carnival Festivale headed to Port Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Port Canaveral is about to get one of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships.

The liquified natural gas (LNG) powered Carnival Festivale, will launch on week-long cruises from the Space Coast beginning in 2027.

That means Carnival’s popular Mardi Gras will move to shorter excursions twice a week.

Capt. John Murray, the Canaveral Port Authority CEO told us, “There’ll probably be a lot of existing guests that have been on the ship already that are already familiar with it and will know right where to go when they get on board.”

The Carnival Festivale joins a growing list of new ships at the port. The Norwegian Aqua arrives at the end of this month.

And this summer, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas heads into port.

The Festivale will visit some of the most popular destinations in The Bahamas and the eastern and western Caribbean. The new ship will also feature a multi-deck water park.

