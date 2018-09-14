New software will monitor parking space time limits in downtown Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A new software program to monitor parking space time limits is coming to Winter Park.
The Winter Park Police Department will implement new parking enforcement procedures in the downtown business district on and around Park Avenue beginning Oct. 1, a news release said.
The downtown business district boundaries include Interlachen Avenue on the east, Fairbanks Avenue on the south, New York Avenue on the west and Swoope Avenue on the north, the release said.
“Parking space time limits that are prominently posted in this area will be enforced via a new software program, which enables the parking enforcement officer to more efficiently monitor the length of time a car sits in one parking spot,” Police Chief Michael Deal said in the release.
Vehicles must be moved at least 500 feet from the original parking space before the time limit expires. Otherwise, citations will be issued to the owners of the vehicles, the release said.
