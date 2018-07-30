New SunRail lines begin operation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - SunRail began operating its new lines Monday in Osceola County.
Related Headlines
The Kissimmee stop is one of four in Orange and Osceola counties.
SunRail has 16 stations that run between Volusia and Osceola counties.
Riders can get picked up and dropped off at the Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana stations in Osceola County.
The $114 million project began in April 2016.
Crews also built a second set of train tracks for most of the new 17-mile expansion.
Rider Scherry Langston said the additional stops will give people an easier way to explore the area.
Download WFTV free mobile apps
“It's better to take SunRail and have that experience where you can stop at the different areas on the way back," she said.
SunRail has also increased its number of round trips from 18 to 20. There's also more mid-day stops, and it runs later.
We want to hear from you. Where will you travel when the #SunRail Southern Expansion opens on Monday? pic.twitter.com/ZIMrpGMnGz— SunRail (@RideSunRail) July 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}