  • SunRail to open new stations in Orange, Osceola counties

    By: James Tutten , Ty Russell

    Updated:

    ORANGE-OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A new SunRail schedule is in effect ahead of the opening of the new stations in Orange and Osceola counties.

    The new schedule has more midday stops, and trains will now run later at night.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Traffic Alert: Crash jams I-4 westbound near Universal

    Starting next week, SunRail will open four new stations including at Tupperware, downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana in Osceola County and Meadow Woods in Orange County.

    Trains will begin their route on the new 17-mile track Monday even though passengers won’t be allowed to travel on it.

    However, the 3,500 riders on average each day will start the new schedule Monday morning.

    Read: Don't let that sunshine fool you: More showers for Central Florida, dozens of flights canceled

    When it comes to existing stops, the first northbound train starts at 6:10 a.m. at the Sand Lake Road station and the last is in Debary at 11:23 p.m.

    On the southbound side, the first train is at 5:06 a.m. in Sanford to 9:13 p.m. at the Sand Lake Road station.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories