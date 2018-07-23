0 Storm Alert 9: Morning showers, storms to drench rain-soaked Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - After a stormy Sunday, more showers and storms will affect the Monday morning commute.

The rain is moving from west to east. Heavy rain was falling in Lake and Marion counties by 4 a.m.

Although the main risk is rain, isolated storms could also be a factor. The storms were producing more than 1,000 strikes of lightning as it hovered over Florida's Gulf Coast around 4:30 a.m..

Showers and storms are widespread across Central Florida this morning.

It is going to be a wet drive.

Once this slug of rain moves out later this morning, additional storms will develop again this afternoon.

The rain and storms follow a Sunday evening round of storms that brought heavy rain, isolated flooding, thunder and lightning to Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Lake and Volusia counties until 2 p.m. and for Seminole County until Wednesday morning.

After the wet start to the day, highs will reach the low 90s with another chance of showers and storms later that are more typical for a summer afternoon in Florida.

