0 Heavy showers, fast soakers over Central Florida; flood risk tonight

The threat for severe thunderstorms diminishes across Central Florida for the rest of the evening. Moderate to heavy showers, with embedded storms will continue to stream over the region increasing the risk for flooding through early Monday morning.

THE THREATS

Lightning will be a threat with all thunderstorms. You must know that lightning is not criterion for a severe storm warning to be issued, but lightning can be fatal.

The storms produced numerous wind reports Sunday afternoon in Central Florida

Lightning can strike over 10 miles from the base of a thunderstorm. It might be sunny where you are, and lightning can still reach you. Make sure you stay weather aware.

Since the storms will be expanding and not have much movement, there is the threat for flooding in parts of Central Florida, especially where the storms become more persistent and over poor drainage areas. Stay away from flooded roads, you don't know how deep the waters may be.

Showers have picked up in speed Sunday evening and they will continue to affect Central Florida through the early morning hours Monday. Still some of these showers are brining heavy amounts in a short amount of time, which increases the threat for flooding.

Some areas across Marion and western Volusia County have reached 5 inches, as it continues to rain.

Most of Central Florida will at least reach 2 inches, and some isolated amounts over 5 inches. The risk for flooding will continue through early Monday morning.

If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The science behind this active setup

Several ingredients are in place to make these storms stronger, numerous and severe.

First, in the upper levels of the atmosphere a low-pressure system has cut off from the main jet stream, and it has traveled far enough south (to Georgia) to inject lots of instability into the area, reaching the northern half of Florida.

Second, a cold front, which is losing its punch and will become stationary during the next few days north of Florida, continues to push instability into the area as well.

This is a typical setup during the fall season. It is unusual for upper-level low-pressure systems to get cut off during the summer months this far south, as the jet stream is usually across much northerly latitudes this time of the year.

If you can safely record or capture weather in your area, share it with us by using #StormAlert9

TIMING

Storms will be expanding in coverage through the afternoon hours. Once they develop, they will not be moving much, as there will be plenty of instability to keep them going and not much wind to push them away. By 4 p.m., storms will likely reach Metro Orlando and would have already been over Seminole County; by this time,storms could also be entering Brevard County.

By 5 p.m., northern Osceola County will likely be dealing with some strong, or perhaps even severe, storms. By 6 p.m., there will likely be storms scattered across Central Florida from Volusia County towards Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola and even northern Polk County.

By 10 p.m. is when we expect storms to begin to lose their punch. Also by this time, showers will finally be moving to the south and become more isolated, clearing Central Florida by 2 a.m.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger will be live at 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News Channel 9.

