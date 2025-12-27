Man arrested, after fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95, near mile marker 235 in Volusia County on Friday.

The accident involved a single vehicle, a 2003 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide.

At approximately 2:07 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling northbound on I-95. Upon initial investigation, FHP reports that the passenger of the bike fell asleep, fell off, and struck the guardrail.

The rider, a 45-year-old male from Sanford, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The rider was later arrested for driving with a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, resulting in death, and for driving with no motorcycle endorsement.

