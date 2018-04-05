New video released in Volusia County domestic violence shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released more video of a domestic violence shooting.
The body camera footage shows deputies dodging bullets and returning fire outside a home on Alameda Drive in Deltona in July 2016.
The sheriff’s office previously released some of the video, but shared more on Thursday after a jury returned a verdict in the case of suspect Emmanuel Rosado.
Read: Deltona man accused of shooting wife cries in front of judge
As a deputy takes cover behind a tree, a gunshot victim can be seen crawling across the front lawn.
Another deputy approaches from the side of the home to drag the victim out of the crossfire.
The video also shows several young children running into the arms of the deputy just before Rosado is taken into custody.
Investigators said the victim was Rosado’s wife, who was shot in the backside after an argument.
Rosado was initially charged with aggravated battery and two counts of attempted first degree murder for the gunfire.
Court records show a jury found Rosado guilty of the lesser charges of battery and attempted second degree murder in March. He was found not guilty of attempted first degree murder involving one of the deputies.
Rosado is currently in the Volusia County Jail, according to the jail website. The state attorney’s office said the judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation and a sentencing date will be set when that is completed.
