New Wawa to rise in westside suburb

A permit has been filed for the construction of a new Wawa gas station and convenience store in the west Orange County suburb of Ocoee.

City of Ocoee records show the permit application for a Wawa to be built at 9729 W. Colonial Drive, across Clarke Road from the West Oaks Mall, was submitted Aug. 8 and is being processed by city staff.

Ocoee records further show the city commission gave unanimous approval for a substantial amendment to the property’s existing development plan on Jan. 17, allowing for the 5,636-square-foot Wawa to be built on the 3.39-acre lot, while preserving room for another 4,600 square feet of future retail or restaurant development.

