Newly renovated Marine Science Center reopens in Volusia County

PONCE INLET, Fla. — Volusia County’s Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet is back open after a 10-month closure.

The facilities received more than $5 million in upgrades.

The changes give even more support to marine life and ocean environments along the Volusia County coast.

The Marine Science Center was closed to the public during renovations, but the animal hospital stayed open and busier than ever.

“This year we are seeing record numbers of sea turtles. I think our previous record was about 230 sea turtles. This year we are up to 260 and we still have six months to go,” said manager Chad Macfie.

On top of taking care of sick and injured animals, the Marine Science Center provides important educational opportunities for the community. The upgrades include a new 1500-square-foot facility that features both a living reef and shoreline exhibit.

Volusia County has one of the largest artificial reef programs in the southeastern united states. Macfie explained that’s why the county was gifted the Lady Filomena, a ship that was confiscated by the U.S. border patrol for smuggling cocaine into Miami. It’s now about 13 miles off the coast, helping to produce more marine life.

The ship has also been replicated to use as a teaching tool inside of the Marine Science Center.

“We need the public to come in and learn about Volusia County’s marine and terrestrial habitats and learn about ways that we can help reduce those impacts,” said Macfie.

The Marine Science Center is back open and operating at its normal hours. It is always looking for volunteers and needs more than 100 to function properly.

