Next week: City of Orlando to open public housing waiting list

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando will soon open its waiting list for a 3-day period to accept pre-applications for public housing.

The online process will run from July 15 to July 17 on Orlando Housing Authority’s website.

Pre-applicants can submit information to be considered for the Conventional Public Housing Program Waiting List, a program that provides income-based units owned by the authority in Orlando and Orange County.

You can use your smartphone or other preferred device to apply; organizers said public libraries are also available for free computer access.

The Orlando Housing Authority accepts pre-applications when waiting lists are open.

Officials want to remind citizens that the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List is not open for new applicants.

The public housing pre-application process begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 15 and the waiting list will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on July 17.

All interested individuals must submit a pre-application online here.

For those who are hearing or speech impaired, contact Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 711.

For those with a disability-related need can contact ohasection504@orl-oha.org or call (407) 895-3300, ext. 4013.

Questions can be emailed to ohaapplication@orl-oha.org.

