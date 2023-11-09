Next week: Officials to break ground on new Fruitland Park Elementary building

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Fruitland Park Elementary School is getting a new building after 50 years of educating students in the community.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The new building will be located at Olive Avenue and Urick Street in Fruitland Park.

The new building is expected to open during the 2024-25 school year.

Read: Loaded gun discovered in Eustis High School student’s car

“We will be replacing 14 relocatable units with permanent classrooms and providing 21st century classrooms with modern technology and all the amenities we have come to expect,” Kelly Randall, the district’s executive director of facilities and planning, said. “Additionally the new site will provide a safer, more secure campus with an outdoor learning courtyard and updated playgrounds and P.E. structures.”

District leaders said they don’t expect any change to the attendance boundaries for the school, but the new site is closer to the growing population of Fruitland Park. They said the new location will be able to serve more students within the 1-mile perimeter established for those who can walk to and from school.

Read: Lake County School leaders make changes after missing the mark on mental health training

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group