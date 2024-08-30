NHC tracking new disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Friday that it is tracking a new tropical disturbance that has formed in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC said that the disturbance is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms along Texas and Louisiana.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said that the system is expected to meander along the western Gulf through much of next week, bringing heavy rains and flash flooding across portions of coastal Louisiana and the upper Texas coast during the next several days.

There is another disturbance cooking up in the Atlantic.

Tropical satellite The tropics as of Friday afternoon. (WFTV)

“There is a wave in the central Atlantic moving into the Caribbean by Monday, and it may become a depression or tropical storm next week,” Terry said. “We’re still watching a third area off Africa, but there is still lots of time to keep an eye on it.”

The tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles will continue to move across the Caribbean Sea through the middle to latter part of the week.

It has a 40% chance of developing over the next week.

The tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo

Verde Islands has only a 20% of development in the next seven days.

