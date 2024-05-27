Nickelodeon hotel in Everest Place sets timeline for debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Nickelodeon soon will have a branded hotel again in Orlando.

Lion Star Hospitality Inc. — the U.S. licensee for Karisma Hotels & Resorts — will operate the hotel and condo project with 400 total units slated to open in 2026 at the 220-acre Everest Place development in Kissimmee.

The hotel will feature family-friendly amenities and theming from shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

