Nicky Jam's Orlando concert at Amway Center postponed

Nicky Jam's Orlando concert has been postponed. The concert was originally scheduled for tonight, May 17, at Amway Center. There were not other details given on why it was postponed.
The puertorrican singer has not posted anything on his social media platforms yet about the cancellation of the Orlando concert of his Intimo Tour.
Concert tickets and pre-paid parking will be honored for a future date, not yet given.
We will continue to monitor this story and let you know when a new date is set.
The @NickyJamPR concert originally scheduled for tonight, May 17, at Amway Center is postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced soon. Concert tickets and Geico Garage pre-paid parking will be honored for the new date.— Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) May 17, 2019
Learn more: https://t.co/0vWagGsprd
