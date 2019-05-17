  • Nicky Jam's Orlando concert at Amway Center postponed

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Nicky Jam's Orlando concert has been postponed. The concert was originally scheduled for tonight, May 17, at Amway Center. There were not other details given on why it was postponed.

     

    The puertorrican singer has not posted anything on his social media platforms yet about the cancellation of the Orlando concert of his Intimo Tour.

     

    Concert tickets and pre-paid parking will be honored for a future date, not yet given. 

     

    We will continue to monitor this story and let you know when a new date is set. 

     

     

