0 No arrest after man says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road-rage case

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Lake County man said his Father's Day took a turn for the worse when another driver pulled a gun on him and his daughter in a case of road rage.

Ceasar Martinez said he was shocked when police didn’t arrest the gun-toting driver.

He said he was driving on Florida’s Turnpike on Sunday when he cut another driver off by mistake.

Martinez said the other driver got angry and the two exchanged words.

When he got off the exit on Highway 50, he said both of them were stopped at a red light and she pulled out a gun.

“It was Father’s Day. I have my 12-year-old daughter with me. What a way to end Father's Day, with a lady pulling a gun,” said Martinez.

He said the road-rage incident went on for a few miles, and then he called 911.

According to the police report, officers stopped to talk with the other driver at a gas station. They found the woman did have a gun in her car, but she told the officer Martinez was trying to run her off the road.

She told the officers that she did take her gun out of the glove box and showed it to him because she was in fear for her life.

“No way. I have my 12-year-old with me. How could I have done that? That's a sick person that would do something like that,” Martinez said.

The driver told the officers she never actually pointed the gun at Martinez.

The officer did not arrest the woman and wrote in the report that there was no threat.

“I told the officer, ‘So now people can just drive around pointing guns at people?’ And I didn't get an answer. He said it's my word against her word,” said Martinez.

Channel 9 reached out to the other driver, but has not heard back.



