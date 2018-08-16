0 No bond for 75-year-old Sanford man accused in wife's ‘grisly' death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge denied bond Thursday for a 75-year-old Seminole County man accused of tying up and killing his 82-year-old wife.

It’s been nearly a week since the victim, Alice Watson, was found dead in her home, but a motive for the killing remains unclear.

The victim's husband, 75-year-old Elue Watson, went before the judge for the first time after being hospitalized for blood pressure issues since the night of the killing.

He was charged with premeditated murder and kidnapping.

Sanford police said Elue Watson bound and killed Alice Watson in their home on Sycamore Court on Friday night.

Lake Mary police found him wandering the railroad tracks; he told authorities to check on his wife.

That's when investigators discovered what they described as a, “grim and grisly scene.”

"I was a little bit taken aback when I read the report, especially coming from somebody who is 75 years old and his wife was 82 years old. It's something I haven't seen in my practice before,” said public defender Jeff Dowdy.

Dowdy said Elue Watson is on suicide watch. He met with him before the hearing.

"He was very despondent. He seemed a bit disoriented. I don't know anything about his medical history or his mental health history, but it's something we will obviously look into," Dowdy said.

Alice Watson spent her career as a nutrition supervisor for Florida Hospital.

Her daughter said that she was a woman of faith and was loved by many.



Neighbors said they never suspected anything wrong between the couple.

"I never seen (sic) either one of them say a cross word to either soul,” said Carl Collins.

Elue Watson is being held without bond. He is due back in court next month for his arraignment.



