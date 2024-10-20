Elderly woman dies after possible domestic disturbance in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange are investigating the death of an elderly woman.

Officers said they were called around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to a home on Coconut Palm Circle.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 67-year-old woman unresponsive, and she was later pronounced dead, according to a report.

Officers said a 76-year-old man was also at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, and they consider the incident a possible domestic disturbance.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5895.

